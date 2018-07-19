Quantcast

 

WWE News: Watch A Pre-Debut Dark Match Featuring The Rock, Jinder Mahal’s Debut Match, Dominik Dijakovic Comments on Possible WWE Matches

July 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The Rock Dwayne Johnson WrestleMania 32 Second

– Before he became The Rock, see Dwayne Johnson face Bodydonna Skip in this rarely seen 1996 dark match…

– To celebrate his birthday, WWE has posted Jinder Mahal’s debut match…

– Dominik Dijakovic (the former Donovan Dijak) posted the following on Twitter…

