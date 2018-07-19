wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch A Pre-Debut Dark Match Featuring The Rock, Jinder Mahal’s Debut Match, Dominik Dijakovic Comments on Possible WWE Matches
– Before he became The Rock, see Dwayne Johnson face Bodydonna Skip in this rarely seen 1996 dark match…
– To celebrate his birthday, WWE has posted Jinder Mahal’s debut match…
Throw it back to the DEBUT of the #ModernDayMaharaja as we celebrate the birthday of @JinderMahal today! pic.twitter.com/5PKO0lcaZS
– Dominik Dijakovic (the former Donovan Dijak) posted the following on Twitter…
It’s pretty insane how many of my @beyondwrestling matches can be replicated in WWE at this point.
