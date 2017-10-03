wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch Shane McMahon’s WWE 2k18 Entrance, Alexa Bliss Takes Another Shot at Mickie James’ Age
– Here is Shane McMahon’s WWE 2k18 entrance…
– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that Alexa Bliss will defend her title at TKC against Mickie James. The feud started over Bliss taking shots at Mickie’s age, which Bliss is continuing…
So seasoned! So experienced!
History-making, record-breaking!
I hope someone says those things about me when I’ve outstayed my welcome #Raw
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 3, 2017