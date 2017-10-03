wrestling / News

WWE News: Watch Shane McMahon’s WWE 2k18 Entrance, Alexa Bliss Takes Another Shot at Mickie James’ Age

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shane McMahon Raw 62016 Shane McMahon's

– Here is Shane McMahon’s WWE 2k18 entrance…

– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that Alexa Bliss will defend her title at TKC against Mickie James. The feud started over Bliss taking shots at Mickie’s age, which Bliss is continuing…

article topics :

Shane McMahon, WWE, WWE 2K18, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading