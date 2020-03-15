wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch Smackdown in Three Minutes, Rob Schamberger’s Latest WrestleMania Vlog
March 15, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted this week’s Smackdown in Three Minutes video which is — actually, pretty self-explanatory. You can check out the video below for this week’s episode, which took place at the WWE Performance Center:
– Rob Schamberger’s latest WrestleMania vlog is online:
