WWE News: Watch Triple H’s NXT Best of 2017 DVD Intro, WWE Looks at Daniel Bryan Dream Matches, Mick Foley On Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
March 22, 2018
– Here is Triple H’s intro for the NXT Best of 2017 DVD which comes out next week, a first look will air on the WWE Network today. The DVD is hosted by NXT General Manager William Regal…
– WWE posted a new article, looking at 5 Daniel Bryan return dream matches now that he’s finally been cleared to return to the ring. The list includes Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles and, Brock Lesnar. You can check that out here.
– Mick Foley posted the following, commenting on Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss being added to WrestleMania 34…
Just wanted to offer my opinion that @AlexaBliss_WWE vs @NiaJaxWWE
is a HUGE addition to #WrestleMania #RAWDallas https://t.co/9D3KZ6CXQL
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 20, 2018