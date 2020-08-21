wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch Vince McMahon Dive Off Wrestlemania 36 Platform, Renee Young Talks About Her Superkick, Black Label Pro Limiting Their Audience
– Back in May, it was reported that Vince McMahon performed a dive off a platform ahead of Wrestlemania 36 to show Rob Gronkowski that it was safe. While some were skeptical, it seems that the report is 100% accurate, as there is now video proof. WWE has released a preview of the WWE 24 documentary about the event that debuts on the WWE Network this Sunday. In the clip, you can see McMahon perform the dive before Wrestlemania.
– Renee Young admitted that she has the best superkick in WWE when Aaron Solow revealed the news.
Do you think I could beat @itsBayleyWWE in the Underground?
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 21, 2020
Honestly, i feel relieved that the world can finally know. It’s been a burden to carry this secret. My super kick is smooth as all hell. @ShawnMichaels worthy. https://t.co/PJPoujAZap
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 21, 2020
– Black Label Pro has clarified on Twitter that its events are limited and if you do not have an invitation, you will not be allowed in.
“Indie guys and gals. Unless you’ve had a conversation with us, if you were not asked to come to the events on Saturday.. DO NOT JUST SHOW UP. Limited means limited.”
Indie guys and gals.
Unless you've had a conversation with us, if you were not asked to come to the events on Saturday.. DO NOT JUST SHOW UP.
Limited means limited.
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 20, 2020
