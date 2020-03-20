wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch With Paige and Renee Young Special Now Online, Free Match From EVOLVE 120, WWE Stock Opens Slightly Higher
March 20, 2020
– The WWE Backstage Watch With special, which featured Paige and Renee Young watching two women’s matches from WWE history, is now online. The two watch Paige vs. Emma to crown the first NXT women’s champion, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair from Wrestlemania 32. You can see the full video and highlights below.
– EVOLVE has released a free match from EVOLVE 120, featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory.
– WWE stock opened at $36.30 per share this morning.
