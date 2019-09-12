WWE News: WCW All-Nighter Set For This Week’s Hidden Gem, Xavier Woods Reacts to Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer

– This week’s Hidden Gem will be a classic WCW special from 1995. WWE Network News reports that the WCW All-Nighter special from the early morning of January 20th, 1995 is being added to the Network today. The special features Tony Schiavone, Gene Okerlund and Bobby Heenan as they counting down greatest Clash of the Champions matches of all time.

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Xavier Woods reacting to the new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer: