WWE News: Weekend Event Notes, SmackDown Video Highlights

– WWE is presenting a Saturday Night’s Main Event show later tonight at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. featuring SmackDown Superstars. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Street Fight: LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Also set to appear: Jimmy Uso, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Bayley, Shotzi, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, The LWO, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, and Dragon Lee.

– WWE then heads to Laredo, Texas for a Sunday Stunner event at the Sames Auto Arena. Here’s the advertised card for tomorrow:

* Street Fight: LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

* Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley

* Carlito & Joaquin Wilde vs. The Street Profits

* Also set to appear: Jimmy Uso, Austin Theory, Dragon Lee, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley and more.

