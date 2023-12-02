– WWE continues its holiday tour tonight at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Street Fight: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* Also scheduled to appear: Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, Austin Theory, Bayley, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, The OC, and more.

– The Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware is also advertising the same lineup for tomorrow’s live event.

– PWInsider reports that WWE locally promoted SmackDown on April 26 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8. Ticket pre-sales start on Wednesday.