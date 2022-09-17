WWE News: Weekend House Show Lineups, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

– WWE has two live events this weekend, with Raw and Smackdown Superstars set for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Bakersfield, California. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL

* Ronda Rousey Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Bobby Lashley, and More set to appear.

WWE heads to Oakland, California tomorrow for Sunday Stunner at the Oakland Arena, with Raw and SmackDown Superstars set to compete Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Sami Zayn and The Usos

* Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL

* Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Gunther (c) vs. Madcap Moss vs. Ricochet

* United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:































