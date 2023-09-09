– WWE is running a Saturday Night’s Main Event show tonight at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa

* Also scheduled to appear: LA Knight, The Miz, Ricochet, Zelina Vega, Austin Theory, Omos, Johnny Gargano, and more.

– Tomorrow will be a WWE Sunday Stunner show at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Here’s the currently advertised lineup:

* Charlottesville Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* LA Knight vs. Austin Theory

* Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa

* Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

* Also set to appear: Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Hit Row.

– WWE released the following photos of Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at Superstar Spectacle: