– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held tonight in Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center. The venue is advertising a six-man tag team match with Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods taking on The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Also advertised for the show are WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE US Champion Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

Tomorrow, the WWE roster heads to Madison, Wisconsin for Sunday Stunner at the Alliant Energy Center. The following matchups and stars are being advertised for the show:

* Madison Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

* Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn w/ Solo Sikoa

* United States Championship Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle

* Also scheduled to appear: Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and Sheamus

– The XL Center is locally advertising The Street Profits for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Hartford, Connecticut.

– Ricochet was Sheamus’ latest guest on Celtic Warrior Workouts: