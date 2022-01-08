WWE News: Weekend House Show Notes, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– WWE is holding live events today and tomorrow. Tonight’s show is being held at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glen Falls, New York. Tomorrow, WWE heads to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Here’s the announced lineup for Boston:

* Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair

* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

* Also advertised to appear: Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, Riddle, and Natalya.

– Below are some highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live:























