WWE News: Weekend House Show Notes, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE has a Saturday Night’s Main Event show scheduled for tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi. The following names are advertised for tonight’s show: Bianca Belair, Gunther, The Usos, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan. Also, WWE NXT returns to Largo, Florida with a live show at the Largo Events Center. WWE is advertising Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show.
– Tomorrow, WWE has a Sunday Stunner show with both Raw and SmackDown stars scheduled for tomorrow at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley
* The Brawling Brutes & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa
* Also scheduled: Bobby Lashley, The New Day, Liv Morgan, Imperium, and more.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
