WWE News: Weekend House Show Notes, Steel Titans Packs Available for 2K22, Carmella & Happy Corbin on Out of Character

– WWE presents a Saturday Night’s Main Event show later tonight at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* RAW Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. The Usos (c)

* Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Makamura vs. Gunther (c) w/ Ludvig Kaiser

Tomorrow will be a special Father’s Day edition of WWE Sunday Stunner. The house show will be held at The First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Ricochet vs. Gunther (c) w/ Ludvig Kaiser vs. Sheamus

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. The Usos (c)

– The Steel Titans packs are available now for MyFaction in WWE 2K22. They include Bayley, Goldberg, Demon Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and more:

The full video is now available of Baron Corbin and Carmella on the latest episode of Out of Character: