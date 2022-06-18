wrestling / News
WWE News: Weekend House Show Notes, Steel Titans Packs Available for 2K22, Carmella & Happy Corbin on Out of Character
– WWE presents a Saturday Night’s Main Event show later tonight at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota. Here’s the advertised lineup:
* RAW Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. The Usos (c)
* Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Makamura vs. Gunther (c) w/ Ludvig Kaiser
Tomorrow will be a special Father’s Day edition of WWE Sunday Stunner. The house show will be held at The First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana. Here’s the advertised lineup:
* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
* Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Ricochet vs. Gunther (c) w/ Ludvig Kaiser vs. Sheamus
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. The Usos (c)
– The Steel Titans packs are available now for MyFaction in WWE 2K22. They include Bayley, Goldberg, Demon Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and more:
Grab the new Steel Titans packs NOW, featuring Bayley, Goldberg, Demon Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and more.
Collect ALL of the Steel Titans collection to receive an Alpha Chyna! #MyFACTION #WWE2K22 pic.twitter.com/ssiF1IEfqP
— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) June 17, 2022
– The full video is now available of Baron Corbin and Carmella on the latest episode of Out of Character:
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Planned Appearance on Smackdown Tonight
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- Details On Which WWE Board Members Are Involved In Investigating Vince McMahon
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related