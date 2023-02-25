– WWE continues its Road to WrestleMania with two live events this weekend. The Road to WrestleMania Tour heads to Champaign, Illinois tonight at the State Farm Center. Here is the advertised lineup:

* WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville

* Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa

* Also advertised to appear: Cody Rhodes, Bray Wyatt, Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, Bayley, LA Knight, and Finn Balor.

– Tomorrow, the Road to WrestleMania heads to the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois. Here’s the announced lineup:

* WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville vs. Zoey Stark

* Lights out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

* Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa

* Also scheduled: Ronda Rousey, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, The Judgement Day, and more.

– Meanwhile, NXT has a live event scheduled for tonight at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. WWE is advertising NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, and Jacy Jayne for tonight’s event.