– WWE is bringing Saturday Night’s Main Event to Fort Wayne, Indiana this weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Here’s the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) vs. The Usos

* United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders (w/ Valhalla)

* Also slated to appear: Sonya Deville, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, Natalya, Xavier Woods, and more.

– Tomorrow night, WWE heads to the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tomorrow’s show is advertising Sami Zayn, The Usos, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, and more.

– WWE has released a new clip for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Rivals, showcasing Shawn Michaels vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the birth of the Austin Era at WrestleMania 14, when Steve Austin beat Michaels in the main event. Boxing legend Mike Tyson was a guest ringside official for the match.

That new episode of WWE Rivals airs tomorrow at 10:00 pm EST on A&E as part of the Superstar Sunday block. You can check out that preview clip below: