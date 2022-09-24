WWE News: Weekend Live Event Notes, Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles Scheduled, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

– The WWE Raw roster heads to Vancouver, British Columbia for a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show tonight. This will be the first time WWE returns to The Pacific Coliseum in seven years. Here’s the announced lineup, featuring Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against AJ Styles:

* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. AJ Styles

* Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL

* Also scheduled to appear: Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, The Street Profits, and more.

Also set for tonight, the SmackDown crew heads to Stockton, California at the Stockton Arena with the following lineup:

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Also scheduled to appear: The New Day, Raquel Rodriguez, Madcap Moss, and The Usos

Lastly, SmackDown heads to Fresno, California for Sunday Stunner at the Save Mart Center. Another Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Street Fight is scheduled for tomorrow’s show.

