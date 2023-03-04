– The WWE Road to WrestleMania tour continues this weekend with live events in Syracuse, New York and Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Here’s the advertised lineup for tonight’s Raw roster event at the War Memorial Arena At Oncenter in Syracuse:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Also set to appear: Bayley, Damage CTRL, Bobby Lashley, The O.C., The Judgement Day, and more.

Also set for tonight, the SmackDown roster heads to the Coca-Cola Coliseum for another live event in Toronto, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Championship. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Also set to appear: Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Rhea Ripley, Ricochet, and more.

– WWE will next hold two more events tomorrow. First up, the Raw roster heads to The Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Cody Rhodes and The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest)

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Also set to appear: Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Bayley, Damage CTRL, and more.

Lastly, the SmackDown rosters goes to The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, Ontario tomorrow night (March 5). Here’s the announced lineup:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

* Also set to appear: Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, The Brawling Brutes, and more.

