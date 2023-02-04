wrestling / News

WWE News: Weekend Road to WrestleMania Supershow Notes, LA Times Publishes Op-Ed on What Can Be Learned From WWE

February 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow Image Credit: WWE, Pensacola Bay Center

– WWE presents a Road to WrestleMania Supershow tonight at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Ohio, featuring Raw and SmackDown Superstars. Here’s the announced lineup:

* United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
* Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, & Sheamus vs. The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa
* Also scheduled to appear: Rey Mysterio, Imperium, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss

– The next Road to WrestleMania Supershow event will be held tomorrow at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* Cody Rhodes returns
* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
* Also scheduled to appear: Charlotte Flair, Gunther, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, and more.

The Los Angeles Times published an op-ed on what other struggling media companies could learn from WWE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Road to WrestleMania, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading