WWE News: Weekend Road to WrestleMania Supershow Notes, LA Times Publishes Op-Ed on What Can Be Learned From WWE
– WWE presents a Road to WrestleMania Supershow tonight at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Ohio, featuring Raw and SmackDown Superstars. Here’s the announced lineup:
* United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
* Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, & Sheamus vs. The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa
* Also scheduled to appear: Rey Mysterio, Imperium, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss
– The next Road to WrestleMania Supershow event will be held tomorrow at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. Here’s the advertised lineup:
* Cody Rhodes returns
* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
* Also scheduled to appear: Charlotte Flair, Gunther, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, and more.
– The Los Angeles Times published an op-ed on what other struggling media companies could learn from WWE.
