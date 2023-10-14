wrestling
WWE News: Weekend Supershow Lineup, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn in Kansas City, NXT Live Event Details
– WWE presents a Supershow card later tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Tonight’s card will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Here’s the advertised lineup:
* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable
– Another WWE Supershow event is scheduled for tomorrow at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri. Here’s the scheduled lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
* Also scheduled to appear: Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Chad Gable, Otis, Gunther, and more.
– Meanwhile, NXT has a live show scheduled for tonight at the Winter Haven Armory in Winter Haven, Florida. NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Dragon Lee, Lyra Valkyria, and Wes Lee are all scheduled for tonight’s show.
