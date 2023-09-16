– WWE has a Supershow event scheduled for tonight at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington. Here’s the announced lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

* United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory

Another WWE Supershow is scheduled for tomorrow at the Extra Mile Arena in Boise, Idaho. WWE is advertising Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa for tomorrow’s event.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of SmackDown





































