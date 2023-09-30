wrestling / News

WWE News: Weekend Supershow Lineups, SmackDown Video Highlights

September 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Supershow Live Event Image Credit: WWE

– WWE heads to the Chase Center tonight in San Francisco, California for a Supershow live event. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. The Miz
* Street Fight: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlote Flair

– Tomorrow, WWE heads to the Tahoe Blue Events Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada for another Supershow card. Here’s the announced lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. The Miz
* Street Fight: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlote Flair
* Also scheduled to appear: Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:















More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, WWE Supershow, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading