– WWE heads to the Chase Center tonight in San Francisco, California for a Supershow live event. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. The Miz

* Street Fight: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlote Flair

– Tomorrow, WWE heads to the Tahoe Blue Events Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada for another Supershow card. Here’s the announced lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. The Miz

* Street Fight: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlote Flair

* Also scheduled to appear: Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn

