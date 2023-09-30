wrestling / News
WWE News: Weekend Supershow Lineups, SmackDown Video Highlights
– WWE heads to the Chase Center tonight in San Francisco, California for a Supershow live event. Here’s the advertised lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. The Miz
* Street Fight: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlote Flair
– Tomorrow, WWE heads to the Tahoe Blue Events Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada for another Supershow card. Here’s the announced lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. The Miz
* Street Fight: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlote Flair
* Also scheduled to appear: Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown: