– WWE is back for a Supershow tonight with stars from both Raw and SmackDown at the Hertz Arena in Fort Meyers, Florida. Here’s the announced lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio w/ Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

* Also set to appear: AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Imperium, The Street Profits, and Matt Riddle.

– WWE hits Miami, Florida tomorrow with another Supershow at the Watsco Center. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

* Also set to appear: AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Imperium, The Street Profits, and Matt Riddle.

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes: