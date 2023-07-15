– WWE presents a Supershow tonight with both Raw and SmackDown tonight at the Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax Virginia. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

* WWE Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Also scheduled to appear: Imperium, Matt Riddle, Pretty Deadly, and more.

– WWE has another Supershow scheduled for tomorrow (July 16) at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland. It also has the same advertised lineup.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night's SmackDown:
























