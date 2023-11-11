– WWE is bringing its Supershow to Freedom Hall in Johnson City, Tennessee tonight. Tonight’s event will feature both Raw and SmackDown talents. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

* Also set to appear: LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, and more.

– The WWE Supershow will be held at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia tomorrow. The event is advertising Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Sheamus, The New Day, Gunther, and The Street Profits for tomorrow’s event.

– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker also brings his 1 Deadman Show to the Byham Theater tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.