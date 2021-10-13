WWE News: Weekend Supershow Notes, Mia Yim Takes on Try Not to Laugh Challenge

– WWE has two WWE Supershow events scheduled for later this weekend. First up, WWE heads to Rio Rancho, New Mexico at the Rio Rancho Event Center on Saturday, October 16 with the following announced lineup:

* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus

* Bobby Lashley also scheduled to appear

– The next Supershow event is scheduled for Sunday, October 17 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas with the following announced Superstars: Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Nikki ASH, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, Sasha Banks, and more.

– Mia Yim took on the Try Not to Laugh Challenge: