– WWE has a Supershow live event scheduled for tonight at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

* Also scheduled to appear: Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and more.

– Another WWE Supershow will be held tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Here’s the announced lineup:

– A new WWE Raw preview video highlights Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere Match this Monday: