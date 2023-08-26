wrestling / News
WWE News: Weekend Supershow Notes, Raw Preview Video Highlights Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
– WWE has a Supershow live event scheduled for tonight at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Here’s the advertised lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor
* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
* Also scheduled to appear: Rhea Ripley, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and more.
– Another WWE Supershow will be held tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Here’s the announced lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor
* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
– A new WWE Raw preview video highlights Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere Match this Monday:
