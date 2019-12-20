wrestling / News

WWE News: What You Need to Know Before Smackdown, Every WWE Title Change on RAW and Smackdown, XFL Minicamp Recaps

December 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Dana Brooke SMackdown

– WWE has posted a video with four things you need to know before tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. So far, there have been two matches announced for the show:

* The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
* Dana Brooke vs. Bayley

– WWE has also posted a video showcasing every WWE Title change that’s ever happened on RAW and Smackdown.

– Here are some minicamp recaps from the XFL:

