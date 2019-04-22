WWE News: Details on Which Brand Becky Lynch is Officially On, Jerry Lawler Set For Memphis Comic Experience

– While she is currently moving across brands, Becky Lynch does in fact have a brand she’s assigned to. According to Wrestling Observer Live, Lynch is assigned to Raw, even as she appears on the two shows due to being both Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Bryan Alvarez noted that when Lynch loses the Smackdown Women’s Championship or both of the titles, she will be exclusive to Raw.

– Jerry Lawler is set to appear at Memphis Comic Experience, as the convention announced today. The con takes place on October 18th through the 20th and will also feature several comics luminaries including Chris Claremont, Gene Ha, Meredith Finch, Peter David and Robbie Rodriguez. You can find out more here.