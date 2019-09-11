wrestling
WWE News: Who Decided on Shane McMahon Replacing Elias in King of the Ring, Rey Mysterio Backstage
September 10, 2019 | Posted by
– It won’t surprise anyone to know who decided that Shane McMahon would be replacing Elias in the King of the Ring match tonight. PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon made that call and that there was a pitch for a battle royal, but it was shot down. The semifinal match will close out tonight’s show.
As noted earlier, Elias was forced out due to injury.
– The site also reports that Rey Mysterio is backstage at the show. There are conflicting reports on whether Kurt Angle is; one source said he is and others say they didn’t see him today.
