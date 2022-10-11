WWE News: Note On Who’s Training Logan Paul For Crown Jewel, New Bray Wyatt Merch

– Logan Paul has a big match set for WWE Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns, and a new report has details on who’s training him. PWInsider reports that Shane Hems and Drew Gulak have consistently come up as names working to get Paul ready for the match.

– WWE has released some Bray Wyatt merchandise following his return at Extreme Rules. You can see the merch here, which includes the Wyatt Moth design on a couple of different T-shirt styles and a hoodie.