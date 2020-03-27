WWE News: Why Lashley Wasn’t at Raw Last Week, WWE Renews Germany TV Deal, Most-Watched Network Shows

– Lashley’s lack of appearance for the past couple of weeks on Raw is reportedly due to his having to be quarantined after a promotional trip. Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were plans to have Lashley on the March 16th Raw in some way to start building for his match with Aleister Black. However, Lashley was in South Africa the week before on a promotional tour for the tour of that country, which has since moved. As a result, he had to be quarantined.

– The site notes that WWE has renewed its TV deal with ProSieben MAXX in Germany and is airing the last five WrestleManias (WrestleMania 29 through 35) in late-night time slots starting on Saturday. The WrestleMania kickoff shows will air live as a lead-in for this year’s show.

– According to the WON, the most-watched WWE Network shows over the last week were:

1. WWE Untold: Rodzilla in WCW

2. Elimination Chamber 2020

3. Roman Reigns’ Best WrestleMania matches

4. WrestleMania 35

5. Broken Skull Sessions (Bret Hart)

6. Ruthless Aggression (Episode 5)

7. Royal Rumble 2020