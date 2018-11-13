WWE News: Will Charlotte Captain The Smackdown Women?, Smackdown Preview Video, Top 10 Raw Moments

– WWE posted the following teaser for Charlotte Flair possibly taking the Team Captain spot for the Smackdown women…

Will Charlotte Flair captain the women’s team this Sunday?: Smackdown LIVE General Manager Paige revealed her team for the Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match last week, choosing Asuka, Naomi, Carmella and Sonya Deville as part of the team that will square off against Alexa Bliss’ Raw crew on Sunday. Missing from the lineup was Charlotte Flair, who Paige wants on the team as the captain. However, The Queen rebuffed Paige’s offer several weeks ago and was nowhere to be found when announced last Tuesday. Will Charlotte take her place on Team Blue this week?

