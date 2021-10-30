wrestling / News

WWE News: William Regal & Adam Pearce Comment on WALTER vs. Cesaro, Edge Turns 48

October 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Live UK Tour

As noted, former NXT UK champion WALTER will be wrestling Cesaro during next month’s WWE Live UK Tour. WALTER, Cesaro, Regal, and Adam Pearce commented on the matchup via Twitter.

William Regal wrote, “Two of my favorite competitors knocking the granny out of each other. What more could you want!!!! Cesaro was the person who finished my 30 year career, because he was 10 times the competitor I ever was. Walter is a beast. Go at it lads!!!”

– Hall of Famer and Raw roster Superstar Edge celebrates his birthday today. He turns 48 years old:

