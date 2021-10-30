WWE News: William Regal & Adam Pearce Comment on WALTER vs. Cesaro, Edge Turns 48

– As noted, former NXT UK champion WALTER will be wrestling Cesaro during next month’s WWE Live UK Tour. WALTER, Cesaro, Regal, and Adam Pearce commented on the matchup via Twitter.

William Regal wrote, “Two of my favorite competitors knocking the granny out of each other. What more could you want!!!! Cesaro was the person who finished my 30 year career, because he was 10 times the competitor I ever was. Walter is a beast. Go at it lads!!!”

Liverpool

Leeds

Nottingham

Manchester pic.twitter.com/mjANfbdTBz — WALTER (@WalterAUT) October 29, 2021

Wo gehobelt wird fallen Zähne… Der Landvogt und der General https://t.co/cqokLwAxDI — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) October 29, 2021

– Hall of Famer and Raw roster Superstar Edge celebrates his birthday today. He turns 48 years old: