WWE News: William Regal Celebrates 25 Years in America, WWE Takes Over New York City on Raw 25

January 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
William Regal

– William Regal posted to Twitter commemorating twenty-five years of being in the United States. You can see his post below:

– WWE posted the following video looking at Superstars taking over New York City for RAW 25:

