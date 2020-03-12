wrestling / News

WWE News: William Regal Comments on Johnny Gargano-Tommaso Ciampa Brawl, Video of Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair Fight

March 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– William Regal is none too pleased with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa over their show-ending brawl on NXT. Wednesday’s episode ended with Ciampa cutting a promo on Gargano and then heading to the back to find him, after which they fought through the back rooms of the Performance Center and to the ring. Ciampa ended the show by doing an Air Raid Crash through a table.

As you can see below, Regal posted to Twitter noting that the actions of the two were “unprofessional and UNACCEPTABLE on every level. I will be dealing with this privately with both gentlemen.” Video and pics of the brawl are also below:

– WWE posted video of the Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair brawl from the episode as well:

