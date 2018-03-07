 

WWE News: William Regal Confirms NXT Takeover: New Orleans Main Event, New Championship Confirmed

March 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover

– William Regal has confirmed the main event for NXT Takeover: New Orleans. You can see the video of Regal announcing Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Championship below:

– WWE confirmed that a new title would be debuted at NXT Takeover: New Orleans on Twitter. You can see the post below, and check out the spoiler details here.

