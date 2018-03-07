wrestling / News
WWE News: William Regal Confirms NXT Takeover: New Orleans Main Event, New Championship Confirmed
– William Regal has confirmed the main event for NXT Takeover: New Orleans. You can see the video of Regal announcing Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas for the NXT Championship below:
– WWE confirmed that a new title would be debuted at NXT Takeover: New Orleans on Twitter. You can see the post below, and check out the spoiler details here.
BREAKING NEWS: NXT to debut a new championship at #NXTTakeOver: New
Orleans. (CAUTION: SPOILER) https://t.co/EWYi0yFjcz pic.twitter.com/noNpBF1vwr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 8, 2018