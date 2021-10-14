wrestling / News

WWE News: William Regal Hypes A-Kid vs. Ilja Dragunov, Top 10 Wicked Superstar Home Invasions, Natalya Pays Tribute to Her Late Grandmother

October 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins WWE Smackdown

– William Regal posted the following message on Twitter on Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid on today’s edition of WWE NXT UK:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Most Wicked Superstar Home Invasions:

– Natalya paid tribute to her late grandmother for Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading