WWE News: William Regal Hypes A-Kid vs. Ilja Dragunov, Top 10 Wicked Superstar Home Invasions, Natalya Pays Tribute to Her Late Grandmother
October 14, 2021
– William Regal posted the following message on Twitter on Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid on today’s edition of WWE NXT UK:
This match is something very special indeed. A match that can and will be watched in 30 + years and still hold up and still be a learning tool for any fan or potential Pro. https://t.co/E6t0XZPntI
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 14, 2021
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Most Wicked Superstar Home Invasions:
– Natalya paid tribute to her late grandmother for Breast Cancer Awareness Month:
