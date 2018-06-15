WWE News: William Regal Recalls First Match, Natalya on Working With Maria Shriver

– William Regal posted to Twitter to recall his first match thirty-five years ago. You can see his post below:

It’s around this time, June “83 (note to younger talent.Make a note of when and where every match you https://t.co/U0sxvxVDk8 may want it one day) that I had my first match 35 years ago.Thank you to anyone who took their time to watch, cheer or mostly boo. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 15, 2018

– Natalya’s latest column for the Calgary Sun is online, discussing her memories working with Maria Shriver. You can see the full piece here, and an excerpt below:

Maria Shriver isn’t just any ordinary celebrity. She is a woman who prides herself on empowering others around her.

That’s why “Move For Minds” meant so much to me. It’s a reminder that each day, every single one of us has a voice.

Like Maria says, each one of us has a platform and we are all “reporters” who can inform the world of what we are learning.

Maria and her fabulous team behind “Move For Minds” are teaching me and thousands of others across the country that we can do so much right now to take care of our body and brains for the future. What we eat, how we exercise, who we spend our time with and what we read, make a huge difference in our long-term health.