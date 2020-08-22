WWE News: William Regal Returning For NXT Takeover XXX, Triple H Hypes Show In Q&A, New WWE Trademarks

– WWE has announced that William Regal will make an appearance at NXT Takeover XXX tonight. Triple H noted in a Q&A video that Regal was making his return to the brand. While Regal has made appearances for NXT lately, he’s actually at Full Sail in person tonight.

– Speaking of that Q&A video, it features Triple H talking about tonight’s show, hyping each match and thanking Metallica for providing music.

– PWInsider reports that WWE filed for new trademarks for Shotzi Blackheart, Timothy Thatcher, Scarlett and Robert Stone.

