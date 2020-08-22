wrestling / News
WWE News: William Regal Returning For NXT Takeover XXX, Triple H Hypes Show In Q&A, New WWE Trademarks
– WWE has announced that William Regal will make an appearance at NXT Takeover XXX tonight. Triple H noted in a Q&A video that Regal was making his return to the brand. While Regal has made appearances for NXT lately, he’s actually at Full Sail in person tonight.
– Speaking of that Q&A video, it features Triple H talking about tonight’s show, hyping each match and thanking Metallica for providing music.
– PWInsider reports that WWE filed for new trademarks for Shotzi Blackheart, Timothy Thatcher, Scarlett and Robert Stone.
The trademarks are for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Suggested Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels Match At SummerSlam 2005, Whether Both Stars Were Receptive To It
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Shane McMahon Could Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Head Writer, His Backstage Experiences With Shane
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally
- WWE Performers Reportedly Push Back on Reports That They’ve All Had Contact With AEW