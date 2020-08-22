wrestling / News

WWE News: William Regal Returning For NXT Takeover XXX, Triple H Hypes Show In Q&A, New WWE Trademarks

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has announced that William Regal will make an appearance at NXT Takeover XXX tonight. Triple H noted in a Q&A video that Regal was making his return to the brand. While Regal has made appearances for NXT lately, he’s actually at Full Sail in person tonight.

– Speaking of that Q&A video, it features Triple H talking about tonight’s show, hyping each match and thanking Metallica for providing music.

PWInsider reports that WWE filed for new trademarks for Shotzi Blackheart, Timothy Thatcher, Scarlett and Robert Stone.

The trademarks are for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

NXT Takeover XXX, Triple H, William Regal, WWE

