WWE News: William Regal Reveals Howard Finkel Announced His Last Match, Drew McIntyre Plays A Game, No WWE Documentaries Set For FS1 On April 28

– In a post on Twitter, William Regal revealed that Howard Finkel announced his final match ever, which was in 2013 against Cesaro. Finkel passed away this week at the age of 69.

Regal wrote: “As it turned out, my last match was shown on 25 th December 2013 against @WWECesaro . Howard Finkle happened to be visiting and I asked for Howard to be the announcer as not only was he the greatest ever but my great friend. I’ll always miss you Howard x.”

– There are currently no WWE documentaries set to air on FS1 on April 28.

– ESPN has a new video of Drew McIntyre playing a game of ‘You Have to Answer.’