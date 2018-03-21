wrestling / News
WWE News: William Regal Sets Major Announcement For Next Week’s NXT, Johnny Gargano on Attacking Ciampa
– William Regal is set to make a major announcement on next week’s episode of NXT. Regal announced the news before this week’s main event, as you can see below:
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal has an announcement that will change the landscape of @WWENXT forever…
…and he'll reveal what it is, NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/ig5Ab5eyOo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 22, 2018
– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter after attacking Tommaso Ciampa on tonight’s episode. Gargano is “fired” from NXT in current storylines after having lost a Career vs. Title match to Andrade “Cien” Almas due to an attack by Ciampa.
Posterboard: $2.00
Ticket: $25.00
Finally punching atProjectCiampa in the face after 10 months: … PRICELESS.
This is only the beginning.. I promise. pic.twitter.com/YuVoCWhmDa
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 22, 2018