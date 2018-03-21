 

WWE News: William Regal Sets Major Announcement For Next Week’s NXT, Johnny Gargano on Attacking Ciampa

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
William Regal

– William Regal is set to make a major announcement on next week’s episode of NXT. Regal announced the news before this week’s main event, as you can see below:

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter after attacking Tommaso Ciampa on tonight’s episode. Gargano is “fired” from NXT in current storylines after having lost a Career vs. Title match to Andrade “Cien” Almas due to an attack by Ciampa.

