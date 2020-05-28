wrestling / News
WWE News: William Regal Thanks Fans After Last Night’s NXT, Highlights From The Episode, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
May 28, 2020 | Posted by
– After last night’s episode of NXT, William Regal took to Twitter to thank fans, talent and the crew.
He wrote: “Thank you very much indeed to all who watched @WWENXT. To all the incredibly talented competitors and crew who made it happen, it is my honour to work with and for you”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Seth Rollins (34), Kamala (70), Headbanger Mosh (49) and Joseph Conners (33).
