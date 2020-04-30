WWE News: William Regal Thanks NXT Fans and Talent, Chelsea Green Wants A Title Shot, Previews For NXT UK and Total Bellas

– In a post on Twitter, William Regal thanked the NXT fans and talent after last night’s episode.

He wrote: “Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and the incredibly hard working competitors and crew for @WWENXT tonight.”

– Chelsea Green and Robert Stone were not happy that Io Shirai, who defeated Green and others in a ladder match to become the #1 contender, is getting an NXT Women’s title shot against Charlotte Flair next week.

Green wrote: “BREAKING: The #RobertStoneBrand is not impressed with the @WWENXT women’s division. It would’ve been in their best interest to give the Face of said division, that title shot. Just saying…”

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s Total Bellas: “With WWE’s “Smackdown” moving to network TV, Nicole weighs her options on wanting to get back in the ring. Brie’s focus on her career leads to an alarming argument with Bryan. Artem isn’t happy when Nicole starts planning his future for him.”

– Tonight’s NXT UK will focus on the brand’s ‘hidden gems’.