WWE News: William Regal Thanks Talent & Fans for NXT Halloween Havoc, Top Halloween Havoc Moments, Kofi Kingston in Trick or Treat UNICEF Video
– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal thanked the fans and praised the talent and crew for being a part of last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc event. Regal tweeted, “Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched #HalloweenHavoc tonight. To all the hard working competitors and crew, it’s my honour to work with and for you.” You can view his tweet below:
Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched #HalloweenHavoc tonight. To all the hard working competitors and crew, it’s my honour to work with and for you.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 29, 2020
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Halloween Havoc moments, which you can view here:
– Kofi Kingston took part in the UNICEF Trick or Treat Community Relations video along with some other celebrities, which you can view below:
