WWE News: William Regal Wishes NXT A Happy 10th Birthday, Synopsis For This Week’s Miz & Mrs., NXT UK Airing At Earlier Time This Week

– The NXT brand turned ten years old yesterday, as it started way back in 2010 with a ‘game show’ format prior to becoming what it is today. General manager William Regal noted the anniversary on Twitter. Regal was a part of the show then to, serving as the “pro” for “rookie” Skip Sheffield (who would later become Ryback).

He wrote: “Happy 10th Birthay @WWENXT. I’m fortunate to have been a part of it from day 1.10 years that have changed all of us that’s been apart of it’s lives with the chance to learn and grow as Pro’s.10 years as a place for incredibly talented competitors to compete.”

– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs.: “As Mike deals with car trouble, Maryse focuses on crafting the perfect family photo.”

– This week’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will stream at 10 AM ET due to WWE Super Showdown airing live. It features the following matches:

* The Hunt vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

* I Quit Match for NXT UK Women’s Title: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Toni Storm