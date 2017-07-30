 

WWE News: Wolfgang Speaks on His UK Championship Loss, Complete Summerslam 2002 Tag Team Title Match

July 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE UK Championship

WWE released a post-match backstage interview video with Wolfgang from Night 1 of Shug’s Hoose Party 4. Wolfgang lost to Pete Dunne on the Insane Championship Wrestling card in a match for the WWE UK Championship. Wolfgang spoke on losing his opportunity for the title after the match.

– WWE released a complete match video on Twitter from Summerslam 2002. The match features Christian and Lance Storm of the Un-Americans vs. Booker T and Goldust for the WWE tag team titles for the classic PPV card.

