wrestling / News
WWE News: Wolfgang Speaks on His UK Championship Loss, Complete Summerslam 2002 Tag Team Title Match
July 30, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE released a post-match backstage interview video with Wolfgang from Night 1 of Shug’s Hoose Party 4. Wolfgang lost to Pete Dunne on the Insane Championship Wrestling card in a match for the WWE UK Championship. Wolfgang spoke on losing his opportunity for the title after the match.
– WWE released a complete match video on Twitter from Summerslam 2002. The match features Christian and Lance Storm of the Un-Americans vs. Booker T and Goldust for the WWE tag team titles for the classic PPV card.
.@BookerT5x & @Goldust were put to the TEST when they challenged @Christian4Peeps & @LanceStorm at #SummerSlam '02! https://t.co/0R1QyqcuF0
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2017