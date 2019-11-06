wrestling / News
WWE News: Women’s Match Announced For NXT Tonight, Rik Bugez Plays Metal Riffs, Behind the Scenes of Poppy’s NXT Appearance
– A match between Shayna Baszler and Dakota Kai has been announced for tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.
– Gear Factor has released a new video featuring NXT’s Rik Bugez playing some of his favorite heavy metal riffs.
– WWE has posted a new behind-the-scenes video that looks at Poppy’s appearance on last week’s episode of NXT. Poppy performed a song to play Io Shirai to the ring.
