WWE News: All-Women NXT Event Set for December, Full Lineup for After the Bell Premiere

– WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler announced at last night’s NXT house show in Jacksonville, Florida that there will be an all-women’s NXT event coming up in December. The event will be held on December 5 in Jacksonville, Florida.

– WWE Now announced in a new video today for the full guest lineup for the first edition of WWE After the Bell. You can check out that video below. The full guest list for the debut show includes Triple H, Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

The podcast debuts on Wednesday, October 30. It will be hosted by Corey Graves. You can check out the announcement video below.