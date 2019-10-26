wrestling / News
WWE News: All-Women NXT Event Set for December, Full Lineup for After the Bell Premiere
October 26, 2019 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler announced at last night’s NXT house show in Jacksonville, Florida that there will be an all-women’s NXT event coming up in December. The event will be held on December 5 in Jacksonville, Florida.
– WWE Now announced in a new video today for the full guest lineup for the first edition of WWE After the Bell. You can check out that video below. The full guest list for the debut show includes Triple H, Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.
The podcast debuts on Wednesday, October 30. It will be hosted by Corey Graves. You can check out the announcement video below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore